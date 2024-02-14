Awareness prog on road safety

KOLORIANG, 13 Feb: The transport and the police departments of Kurung Kumey district jointly organised an awareness programme on road safety here as part of the National Road Safety Month.

During the programme, CO CW Manpoong spoke on the importance of road safety, and urged the public to follow the traffic safety rules and guidelines.

A ‘road safety’ pledge was administered to members of the public, students, members of transport associations, and police personnel.

Earlier in the day, a motorcycle rally was taken out as part of the programme. (DIPRO)