DC warns people to not throw garbage into river

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Talo Potom warned the people not to throw garbage into the Yagamso River and said that the district administration will take strict action against people, who pollute the river.

The DC also said that show-cause notices will be issued to the residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity.

The DC gave the warning during his visit to the river at Chandranagar, where a river clean-up drive organized

by Youth Mission for Clean River was underway.

Acknowledging the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining a clean environment, the DC lauded the NGO for its commendable efforts in promoting environmental cleanliness and pledged his support for the cause.

Over 800 kilograms of garbage was removed from the river during the cleaning drive.

The cleaning drive was organized in association with Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Polo Colony Youth Association and was supported by Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation.