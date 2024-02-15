Engineer, social worker Kapil Natung passes away

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Public works department (PWD) Bana sub-division of East Kameng district assistant engineer (AE) Kapil Natung has passed away due to an ischemic stroke at Aditya Hospital, Dibrugrah, Assam on Tuesday morning. He was 44.

Born to late Kamu Natung and Api Chiri Natung, Kapil Natung had done his diploma in civil engineering from Tamil Nadu and was appointed as Junior Engineer on 26th August, 2003 under PWD. Later, he did B.Tech.(civil) from Guwahati and was working as PWD AE from 7th July, 2017 under Bana sub-division.

Apart from his profession, Late Natung was known for his social works associating with East Kameng Social Welfare and Culture Organisation (EKSWCO) and Nyishi Elite Society (NES). He was auditor of EKSWCO and appointed as organizing chairman for upcoming EKSWCO’s IXth general conference slated to be held in Papu Valley this year. He served both EKSCWO and NES in distinct posts in the district and block levels. He was known as a humble natured, soft spoken, gentle, helpful, social oriented and visionary personality in the district.

Late Natung is survived by his wife and four sons. His mortal remains will be laid to rest on Thursday at Jollang.

Late Natung’s passing has shocked the entire East Kameng district. Condolences have been pouring in from across the society.

EKSWCO chairman Bharat Sonam condoled the untimely demise of Natung. “I am deeply saddened to hear about brother Kapil Natung’s passing in Dibrugarh today at 9:30 am. Kapil’s warmth, gentle nature and valuable contributions to our organization will be remembered. The void he leaves behind will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him,” stated the EKSWCO chairman in his condolence message.

“His presence, both as a colleague and a friend, made a lasting impact, and his sudden departure is truly a loss for the Natung clan and the organization as a whole,” Sonam added.

“During this incredibly difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. May his departed soul rest in peace” he said.

All Nyishi Youth Association also extended its condolences to the bereaved family of late Kapil Natung. “Er. Kapil Natung has indeed left a significant void that will be deeply felt by all who knew him. His dedication, leadership and contributions to the community will be greatly missed,” said its president Jamru Ruja.