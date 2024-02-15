Farmers & agri scientists interaction prog held

ITANAGAR, 14 FEB: Agricultural engineering department of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), in collaboration with the Changlang Krishi Vigyan Kendra, organized a one-day interaction programme with farmers of Changlang district on the topic, “Economic and Safety in Agriculture” under All India Coordinated Research Project, ICAR on Wednesday.

NERIST professor K.N Devagan narrated about the aims and objectives of the programme.

The programme, which was attended by around 100 farmers, concluded with demonstration of the different farmer-friendly tools and equipments.