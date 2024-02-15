IPR conducts Arunachal Rising Campaign at Oyan

PASIGHAT, 14 Feb: The department of information and public relations (IPR), East Siang conducted Arunachal Rising Campaign in Oyan circle here on Wednesday.

Oyan CO Dubom Apang inaugurated the campaign while, DTO (tourism) Leena Perme, ASHA nodal officer Dr. Nung Ratan representing DMO and veterinary surgeon Dr. Yangki Tayeng representing DVO participated as resource persons and sensitized the GBs, Panchayat leaders and local populace about benefits of their departmental welfare schemes.

Addressing the gathering, CO Dubom Apang said that the campaign is conducted every year by the IPR department with a mission to sensitize people about major state and central flagship programs at the grass root level by involving various stakeholders of the society including youths, NGOs, panchayat leaders etc. He further appealed to the gathering to widely spread the knowledge gained during the campaign about welfare measures of the government. (DIPRO)