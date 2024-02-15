Blood donation camp organized to mark Valentine’s Day

PASIGHAT, 14 Feb: Eleven units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by NGO AYANG, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day at Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Aini Taki Taloh, the founder chairperson of the NGO, appreciated the donors, who had come to share

their love for another human being on Valentine’s Day by donating their blood to be transfused to patients in need.

“Today’s donors were the real Valentines as they shared their love through their veins,” she said.

Certificates of appreciation were given to the donors.