Make Arunachal first malaria-free state in country: Sora

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Feb: NHM mission director Marge Sora has appealed to the health staff to continue their efforts to make Arunachal the first malaria-free state of the country.

Addressing the participants at the three days state-level review meeting on “vector-borne diseases” here, Sora commended all the staff for the decrease in malaria cases in the state. He urged them to pay special attention to border areas as the border areas are the most vulnerable to vector-borne diseases.

While giving an overview of the “vector-borne diseases,” National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) SPO Dr. K.T Mulung disclosed that “14 out of 25 districts are eligible for malaria-free certification.”

Joint director of health services Dr. R. Rina expressed hope that malaria could be eliminated from Arunachal by 2027.

Participating in the meeting, senior regional director of the ministry of health and family welfare Dr. L.S Singh emphasized the importance of strengthening the “3T” approach – Test, Treat, Track – to eliminate malaria from the state. He called for proper documentation for successful malaria elimination certification and maintaining an annual blood examination rate (ABER).

Among others, Joint DHS (NCVBDC) Dr. W. Lama, state and district consultants and district programme officers attended the meeting which was organized by the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control, state health society from 12 to 14 February.