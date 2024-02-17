Cancer screening camp underway

PASIGHAT, 16 Feb: A three-day cancer screening camp, organised by the Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal Pradesh unit, in collaboration with the State Cancer Society and Assam’s Guwahati-based Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), began at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district on Friday.

The camp received overwhelming response on the first day as a large number of people from East Siang and neighbouring districts turned up to get themselves checked-up.

Cancer experts from the tertiary care centres of TRIHMS and BBCI educated the people about cancer, and about how to prevent/treat it.

Specialists from various hospitals of the state, including TRIHMS, Heema Hospital, RK Mission Hospital, BPGH, and the Lower Dibang Valley district hospital are conducting the camp.

The camp is being organised basically to screen for five common cancers – oral, breast, stomach, liver and cervical. Advanced and invasive procedures, like upper GI endoscopy, ultrasonography and Pap smear, are also being carried out.

The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu. (DIPRO)