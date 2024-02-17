CM inaugurates multiple projects

NAMSAI, 16 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated multiple projects during the 40th Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi celebration in Namgo village in Namsai district on 14 February.

The chief minister inaugurated a total of 18 projects worth Rs 163.48 crore in various sectors, including road and bridge, and health and education.

The projects inaugurated were ‘system strengthening & distribution system’ in Chowkham, ‘system strengthening & distribution system’ in Namsai, the Socio-Cultural Heritage Museum in Tezu, the district hospital in Tezu, the RCC bridge in Mannow, quarters for the MO and staff in Lathao, the Nong Saya-Mengkeng Miri road, the Chowkham-Memey road, the steel composite bridge in Eraloni, a birth waiting hall in Namsai, additional classrooms at VKV Namsai, the New Jengthu-Dadumjona road, the district hospital in Namsai, the Joidam community hall in Mahadevpur, the multipurpose hall in Wakro, augmentation of water supply in Wakro, a material recovery facility in Namsai, and an FM radio station in Namsai.

He also laid the foundation stones of six projects worth Rs 49.35 crore in Namsai constituency.

The projects include an RCC bridge at Emphum, additional infrastructure in the district dospital in Namsai, a road from Chowkham to Maan Ting Hoilung, an RCC bridge over the Tiyang river on the Chongkham-Memey road, a government-run ‘Vatsalya Sadan’ in Namsai, and multistorey parking lots in Namsai.

All the projects, other than the multistorey parking lots, will be executed by the PWD, while the parking lots will be executed by the UD department.

In addition, the chief minister, along with his deputy Chowna Mein released the festival souvenir and a calendar of the Singpho community.

Furthermore, the unsung heroes and martyrs of the Singpho community were honoured during the festival.

A mass dance of the Singphos was performed in honour of Shapawng Yawng, the forefather of the Singphos.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MP Tapir Gao, ministers Honchun Ngandam and Wangki Lowang, the MLAs of Namsai, Nampong, Anini, Bordumsa, Lekang, and Rumgong, the DCs of Namsai and Lohit, and the Namsai SP also attended the festival. (DIPRO)