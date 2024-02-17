Animal health camp conducted

RINA, 16 Feb: Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR Arunachal Pradesh centre conducted an animal health camp at Rina village on Thursday under the Tribal Sub-Plan.

The centre’s senior scientist (veterinary extension) Dr Doni Jini apprised the villagers of the common disease of livestock and poultry, while agroforestry scientist Dr Rajesh A Alone presented a brief on trees and forages that can be fed to the livestock, and ICAR ACTO Dr Gerik Bagra dwelt on common diseases in Khasi mandarin, and on how to prevent and control them. He also demonstrated how to treat diseases in animals.

Veterinary medicines like antibiotics, anthelminthics and vitamins were later distributed to around 25 livestock and poultry farmers.