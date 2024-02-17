DC flags off cycling expedition

NAMSAI, 16 Feb: Namsai DC CR Khampa flagged off a ‘Dao cycling expedition’ from the Golden Pagoda in Namsai district on Friday.

Cyclists from different backgrounds are participating in the expedition, which will culminate at Namti on 20 February.

The expedition is organised by the Indian Army, in the run-up to Arunachal’s statehood day, and in order to promote fitness, boost tourism, and honour the sacrifices of “our fallen heroes at Namti.”

The cyclists will traverse through the picturesque landscapes of Arunachal, showcasing the state’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

It will provide an opportunity for the participants to pay homage to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation, particularly at Namti, a site of historical significance, the Namsai DIPRO informed in a release.