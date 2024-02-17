Guv joins Oriah celebration

ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik, along with his wife Anagha Parnaik, participated in the celebration of Oriah festival of the Wancho tribe in Itanagar on Friday.

Commending the Wanchos for showcasing their vibrant cultural heritage, the governor said that “indigenous festivals like Oriah enable passing of traditions and cultural essence through music, dances and ceremonies from generation to generation.”

“Celebration of indigenous festivals serves as a powerful medium for preservation, promotion and revitalisation of cultural heritage, and contributes to the diversities of Arunachal Pradesh,” the governor said, adding that it also “strengthens the ‘vocal for local’ endeavour.”

Parnaik, who launched a book on Wancho folktales, titled Apu-Apa, authored by Godok Rokkam and Jakhu Pansa Kaiam, emphasised on “safeguarding local languages, which is important for cognitive, social and emotional identity.”

He further said that “the elders of the tribe have the onus of ensuring that the youths are free of tobacco and drugs, shun domestic violence, and free the society of social evils.”

The highlight of the cultural extravaganza was a war dance by villagers of Longkhaw village (Longding), a ‘mega dance’ and Wancho folkdances by Wancho women, bamboo dance by students from Tirap, Namsai, Changlang and Longding districts, and showcasing of traditional Wancho traditional attire.

Adding colour to the festivity was a contemporary dance presented by the Wancho students of Dera Natung Govt College, and Don Bosco College. (Raj Bhavan)