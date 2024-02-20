VP to be chief guest at Statehood Day

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive here on Tuesday on a daylong visit to Arunachal Pradesh, to attend the 38th Statehood Day celebrations, officials said.

This will be Dhankhar’s maiden visit to the state.

The vice president will be the chief guest at the Statehood Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Park here, they said.

Meanwhile, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom in an executive order has promulgated Section 144 CrPC within a radius of 500 metres around the Raj Bhavan from Saturday, apprehending disturbance of public peace and tranquillity.

The order prohibits the assembly or gathering of more than four persons. It, however, exempts government officials, security forces and invitees to said programme.

The prohibitory order will remain in force till 21 February.

Elaborate security arrangements have also been made in the state capital, especially around the venue where Dhankhar will address the people. (PTI)