Mein unveils logo of Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein unveiled the logo of the Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav, 2024 during a meeting here on Monday.

The logo consists of traditional Arunachal folk musical instruments, including long trumpets, bossed gong, bronze clapper bell, and tham log drum. It showcases the traditional folk dances, like the lion dance and the peacock dance. The logo serves as an amalgamation of local art, representing the rich cultural heritage of the state.

The logo launch also marked the commencement of the preparations for the first edition of State Level Folk Music Festival, scheduled to be held in Namsai from 28 February to 3 March.

The festival, aimed at celebrating indigenous folk music and dances, will be divided into two segments.

On 28 and 29 February, 19 indigenous folk music dance groups and five folk music bands from Arunachal will enthrall the audience.

On 1 and 2 March, folk dancers from 15 states of the country will perform.

The cultural extravaganza will not only seek to preserve and showcase the rich heritage of indigenous folk arts but will also provide a platform for cultural integration, in line with the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

The launch programme was also attended by GA/DA Secretary Sadhana Deori, Tourism Director Kesang Ngurup Damo, and Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona’s Special Secretary Pema Norbu Thongchi. (DCM’s PR Cell)