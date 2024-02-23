CM hails Centre’s decision to continue FMBAP

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has hailed the union cabinet’s approval of the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), a centrally-sponsored scheme.

The union cabinet has approved the continuation of FMPAB with a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of five years from 2021-’22 to 2025-’26.

“I welcome union cabinet’s approval on the continuation of centrally sponsored scheme, Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), with total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of 5 years from 2021-22 to 2025-26,” Khandu posted on X on Thursday.

Under the flood management programme component, central assistance will be provided to state governments for taking up critical works related to flood control, anti-erosion, etc.

Under the river management and border areas component, flood control and anti-erosion works on common border rivers with neighbouring countries will be taken up with cent percent central assistance.

Khandu said, “The work implemented under the river management and border areas component also protect important installations of security agencies, border outposts along the border rivers from flood and erosion.”

“My gratitude to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for ensuring this visionary programme remains in operation,” the chief minister added. (PTI)