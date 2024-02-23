Govt hands over appointment letters to 1,256 youths

Around 17,500 govt jobs created in last 7-8 years: CM

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 1,256 youths who cleared the Combined Secondary Level Examination-2023, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) last year.

To mark the mass appointment of the new employees in various state government departments, Chief Minister Pema Khandu symbolically handed over ‘offer letters’ to 30 new recruits during a Rozgar Mela organised by the youth affairs department.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu informed that “the staff selection board could have been established with a cabinet notification but I chose to do so through an Act, so that it couldn’t be tampered with in the future to suit the whims and fancies of the powers to be.”

He lauded the board for “conducting recruitment examinations for various Group C and D posts in a fair and transparent manner, despite an initial hiccup.”

Advising the new employees to work as hard as they had in preparing for the examination wherever they are posted, he said that “you are now a part of the system and your sincerity towards your jobs will ensure that the system runs successfully.”

“The workforce that we are getting through the APSSB and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (Groups A and B) will ensure that in the next five to 10 years the state government will be run by people who are in their respective posts on pure merit. Governance will change,” Khandu said.

On the APPSC, the CM said that “the new chairman and members have assumed office and, after putting in place a stringent SOP, examinations will be conducted to various Group A and B posts.”

He informed that “more than 1,000 posts have been handed over to the commission for conducting recruitment examinations for, but are lying vacant due to the paper leakage fiasco.”

Expressing hope that the commission would conduct the examinations soon, Khandu advised the successful candidates of the Group C and D posts to “appear for the examinations conducted by the commission, if eligible.”

Khandu further informed that the state government has, in the last 7-8 years, created around 17,500 government jobs.

The Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2023 was conducted for various posts (Groups C and D) in the departments of legal metrology & consumer affairs, woman & child development, research, agriculture, hydropower development, tax, excise & narcotics, economics & statistics, power, higher & technical education, secretariat administration, PWD, fire & emergency services, home, and TRIHMS. (CM’s PR Cell)