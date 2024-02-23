Marathon competition organised

SEPPA, 22 Feb: A marathon competition under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was organised by the East Kameng district administration, in collaboration with the Nyokum Yullo Committee-2024, here on Thursday.

The marathon was flagged off by DC Sachin Rana, in the presence of the celebration committee chairman.

While felicitating the winners, the DC appealed to the participants, especially the youths, to stay away from drugs and other psychotropic substances and to “adopt a healthy lifestyle for better future of individual as well as nation.” (DIPRO)