Normalisation of scores likely to be done away with for CUET-UG: UGC

NEW DELHI, 22 Feb: Normalisation of scores for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is likely to be done away with this year with the National Testing Agency (NTA) planning a rejig of the crucial exam for its third edition, according to top officials.

The exam, which is spread over a month, is likely to be conducted in a shorter duration as the agency is contemplating a hybrid mode, including OMR sheets and a computer-based test. The move will also ensure that most of the students get a chance to take the exam in a city of their choice.

“The NTA is working on the possibility of conducting papers with a large registration in the OMR mode. This will help us choose a large number of schools as test centres. This will ensure that the students will get a centre within their town or city and do not have to travel to faraway places,” University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

“Adopting the pen-and-paper mode for subjects with a large registration and a computer-based test for papers with a smaller registration will ensure that the CUET-UG can be conducted in a shorter duration, unlike in the last two years. The hybrid mode promotes equal opportunities for all, ensuring that geographical constraints do not hinder the students’ educational aspirations in rural and remote areas,” Kumar said.

He said that conducting the exam for a subject on a single day would eliminate the need for normalisation of scores.

“For the last two years, we had to conduct the test for the same paper over a period of two or three days in our endeavour to provide the first-choice centre to the students as much as possible. But this year, by adopting the OMR mode, a large number of centres will be available at schools and colleges, enabling us to conduct the test across the country on the same day.

“If the test is conducted on multiple days for the same paper, normalisation is required and it is a scientific method,” the UGC chairman said. (PTI)