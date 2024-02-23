Eye OT block inaugurated

BASAR, 22 Feb: An eye operation theatre (OT) block at the district hospital here in Leparada district was inaugurated by MLA Gokar Basar on Thursday.

The OT will be made operational once the requisite equipment are fully furnished, enabling needy eye patients of the district to avail of eye-related treatment and surgeries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Gokar emphasised that “only the best medical equipment should be procured for the best delivery of services to the needy eye patients.”

He commended the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment’s State Programme Officer Dr Taba Khanna “for his relentless support and guidance in the successful establishment of the eye OT.”

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng, DMO Dr Emo Basar, ZPM Chokbi Riba, retired DC Hengo Basar, retired DMO Dr K Basar, and ophthalmologist Dr Bai Bam from TRIHMS were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)