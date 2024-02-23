Cancer awareness workshop at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: A cancer awareness workshop, titled ‘Cancer Mukt Jagarukta Abhiyan – Arunachal Pradesh’, was organised by Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) here, in collaboration with the Mon Indigenous Cultural and Welfare Society (MICWS) and the Chhabi Sahayog Foundation, on Thursday.

More than 500 students, including DNGC NSS volunteers, participated in the workshop, which was sponsored by the Sinchaji Foundation (SF), Arunachal Pradesh.

Resource person Dr Vishal Vinay Jha from Mumbai-based Wadia Hospital talked about various types of cancer – their causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment. He also interacted with the students and discussed various things related to cancer.

Another resource person, Dr Priyanka Semwal from Rishikesh-based AIIMS, discussed various health-related problems faced by females during the interaction session with the female students.

Earlier, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan in his speech exhorted the students to “be health-conscious and remain aware about the hazardous and deadly diseases like cancer, diabetes, etc.”

“Cancer is preventable only through early detection,” Dr Khan said, and urged the students to “imbibe good habits and avoid vices like smoking and chewing gutkha, which cause cancer.”

He urged them to “spread awareness about cancer among the people, especially the people of remote areas of the state.”

SF chairperson Tsering Wangmu Sinchaji highlighted the role and activities of the organisation, and added that “the organisation is committed to extend helping hands to the needy people of the state, especially the cancer patients.” (DIPRO)