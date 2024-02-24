Admin, parties gearing up for elections in E/Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 23 Feb: The East Siang district administration is busy gearing up for the forthcoming simultaneous elections in the district.

Apart from updating the electoral rolls, the election department is conducting voters’ awareness programmes in the election offices as well as in the rural areas. It is organising field programmes to make the young voters aware of the election process.

The district has three assembly constituencies – Pasighat West, Pasighat East and Mebo – which fall under the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency.

The East Siang DEO informed that the district has altogether 48,177 voters, out of which 23,448 are males and 24,729 are females. There are a few third gender voters, who are yet to be recorded.

The number of old-aged (over 80 years) voters in the district is 427, while 3.80 percent young voters (18-20 age group) have entered the electoral roll. There are a total of 78 polling stations in the district, spread across the three assembly segments.

Political parties are conducting meetings and interaction programmes in order to attract the voters to their sides.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP conducted a campaign themed ‘Sakti Kendra sashaktikaran pravas-cum interaction programme’ and a ‘Gaon Cholo Abhiyan’ in the district. The programme, which concluded in the first week of February, covered almost all villages and circles, wherein the mandal BJP functionaries held interactions with every party worker at the grassroots level.

Opposition Congress (INC) too announced the names of its ticket aspirants for two assembly seats in the district. The APCC leaders have declared some names as their prospecting candidates.

Besides, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to field a party candidate for the Mebo assembly seat.