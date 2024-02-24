Lowang inaugurates projects in Soha

DEOMALI, 23 Feb: Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE&WS) Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated two projects in Soha circle of Tirap district on Thursday.

The projects are: extension of PHC building in Soha, and a 25-metre span RCC bridge at Samlam village.

The PHC building extension project was funded under the SIDF 2023-’24 with a sanctioned amount of Rs 30 lakhs. The project was executed by the Deomali division of the WRD department.

The RCC bridge over the Barap river at Samlam village was funded under the PMGSY with a sanctioned amount of Rs.160 lakhs. It was executed by the RWD department in Deomali.

Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav, Soha ZPM Sam Korok, Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang, WRD Executive Engineer SK Srivastava, RWD Executive Engineer Walat Hondique, among others, attended the programme. (DIPRO)