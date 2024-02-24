Sr anaesthesiologist Dr Arun Nabam passes away

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: Senior anaesthesiologist at the East Kameng district hospital in Seppa, Dr Arun Nabam, passed away on Friday, following prolonged illness, the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA) informed in a release on Friday.

Late Dr Nabam is survived by his wife and three sons.

Born to (late) Tango Nabam and Papung Nabam on 24 June, 1970, in Taoso village in Pakke-Kessang (then East Kameng) district,

Dr Nabam had completed his MBBS from Dibrugarh-based Assam Medical College in 2000. He had then completed his MD (anaesthesiology) from the RIMS, Imphal (Manipur) in 2012.

He had joined service as a GDMO (APHS) in 2004. After completing his MD (anaesthesiologist), he had joined as a junior specialist under the Arunachal Pradesh Health Services (APHS) in 2018.

He was serving as senior anaesthesiologist at the district hospital at the time of his demise.

The APDA, on behalf of the doctor fraternity of the state, expressed deep grief over Dr Nabam’s untimely demise, and said that “his absence will be felt by many.”

“Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We will always remember him as a wonderful and compassionate doctor,” it said in a condolence message.