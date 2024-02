Arunachal Ju Jitsu team leaves for Uttarakhand

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: A 15-member Ju Jitsu team from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by two officials, left here on Thursday for Uttarakhand to participate in the National Ju Jitsu Championship 2023-’24, to be held in Dehradun from 24 to 26 February.

The team comprises three females and 12 males.

The team: Langkung Meyeng, Langkung Adam, Langkung Lata, Dongda Tarukh, Langda Taham, Dugi Lulu, Chera Tadh, Giogi Moses, Sangha Tader, Giogi Takap, Tongyang Nyaku, Nangbia Tader, Tagru Simon, Langkung Tayeng, and Langkung Dutta.

Byabang Bupai and Langkung Rade are the coaches.