Presiding, polling officers trained

YINGKIONG, 24 Feb: A total of 226 officers took part in the first-phase training programme for presiding and polling officers appointed for the upcoming general election, conducted here in Upper Siang district on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, DEO Hage Lailang underscored the importance of the role of the presiding and polling officers and asked them read the manuals carefully in order to discharge their duties properly during election.

District-level master trainers imparted training to the participants. (DIPRO)