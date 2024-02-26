Advanced gynaecologic laparoscopy surgery camp

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Health Care Hospital informed in a press release on Sunday that it hosted a “groundbreaking advanced gynaecologic laparoscopic surgery camp” on 24 and 25 February.

“This event marked a significant milestone in women’s healthcare, offering new insights and advancements in laparoscopic surgery techniques,” it said, adding that “the camp was led by renowned first IVF specialist-cum-gynaecologic laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Jomson Bagra from Niba Hospital, Naharlagun.”

“The primary objective of the camp was to provide advance laparoscopic surgical facilities in Pasighat, as well as an opportunity for budding gynaecologists to learn with comprehensive knowledge and hands-on experience in advanced laparoscopic surgery techniques,” the hospital said, and informed that “more than 10 patients from adjoining districts were operated on at minimal cost.”

Gynaecologists from different districts, such as East Siang, West Siang, Tezu and Itanagar (Arunachal), and Dhemaji (Assam) participated and learned a lot from the workshop, it added.

“Dr Bagra’s leadership and the enthusiastic participation of budding gynaecologists underscored the transformative potential of advanced laparoscopic surgery techniques in improving patient outcomes and quality of life,” the release stated, adding that, “as the legacy of this camp continues to inspire and empower healthcare professionals, it is poised to make a lasting impact on women’s health in the region and beyond.”