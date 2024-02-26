Ori and Sora receive Bharat Samman Nidhi Puraskar

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Feb: Hoksum Ori from West Siang and Tape Sora from Lower Siang district bagged the Bharat Samman Nidhi Puraskar Award for their excellence in various fields.

They received the awards along with more than 100 winners of the award from across the country at Delhi on 24 February.

Ori has been associated with various NGOs, associations, PRI institutions, district women’s welfare society and state women’s commission and other social activities ever since she quit government job as a junior teacher.

Sora, who is a serving teacher in Lower Siang district, is also a dedicated teacher to receive the best teacher award, and played major roles in social emancipation and causes of the people in ‘social fields’ in Nari village in Lower Siang. (DIPR)