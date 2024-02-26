BJP reviews poll preparedness

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: The state BJP reviewed its election preparedness during the party’s election management committee (EMC) meeting held at the state guesthouse here on Sunday.

Attending the meeting, Assam minister and Arunachal Pradesh BJP election in-charge Ashok Singhal said that “the responsibility of the EMC is to manage the party activities from state level to booth level during the elections.”

Highlighting the roles of different election committees of the party, Singhal said that “the role of print and digital media committees during the election is most important.”

He also interacted with the members of other election committees of the party.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge highlighted the EMC’s preparedness.

Earlier, Singhal and Wahge held a series of meetings with SOBs, Lok Sabha constituency prabharies, and conveners at the party’s head office here.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MP Tapir Gao, state BJP vice presidents Tarh Tarak, Tagin Siga and Junty Singphoo, general secretaries Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Nalong Mize and Tadar Niglar, SOBs, among others, attended the meeting, the party informed in a release.