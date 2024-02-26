Need for a strong front against BJP

It looks like the opposition INDIA alliance is finally getting its act together. To take on the formidable BJP, the alliance has no choice but to make a compromise to stitch together a strong opposition block. Reflecting its federal character, the bloc seems to be building a united front by stitching alliances state by state, with parties deferring to local power equations, and setting aside pride, ego, and long-held prejudices to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is riding high on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and a heady narrative of religious pride, muscular nationalism and developmental populism.

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) set to announce the schedule for the general elections soon, seat talks have predictably gathered momentum. It would help the opposition, smarting under the recent loss of Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Lok Dal, and the exits of numerous legislators and leaders from the Congress, improve the optics at least. Congress has sealed an alliance with the AAP for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana. Especially in Delhi and Haryana, this alliance can potentially hurt the BJP. Further, the Congress also sealed an alliance with the Samajwadi party in UP and is working to seal a similar deal with the TMC in West Bengal. With elections knocking at the door, the opposition alliance has no time for bickering and will have to make seat arrangements quickly if they want to take the fight to the formidable BJP.