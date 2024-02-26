Vote out parties that are threats to our democratic institutions

Editor,

We often read or hear about decaying of democratic institutions in the BJP-ruled India under Modi. A few among us, the ordinary citizens, think about these things, and fewer still realise that it’s wider implications are alarming.

Majority of us are busy in our day to day toiling for bread and butter and living ‘ignorance is bliss’ lives. It is true that we can’t blame a common Arunachali citizen living in a remote corner of the country for their ignorance. After all, what happens in the far-off power centre of the country, Delhi, and the Parliament, Supreme Court, the CBI and the ED offices don’t have immediate and direct impact on their lives. And most common citizens everywhere only take notice when things are immediate and direct.

Fortunately or unfortunately, after almost 10 years of the Supreme Court terming the CBI a caged parrot in May 2013 in Coalgate scam of the UPA, we are facing direct, if not immediate, impact of the decay of democratic institutions in the APPSC paper leak exam, which is being investigated by the CBI. Had the democratic institutions like the CBI and the ED been independent and robust, as they ought to be, the APPSC case would not be in this state of no progress after almost a year of the CBI takeover.

In this election year, I appeal to those fortunate enough to be educated, who can read and understand the value of our democratic institutions, to shun immediate gratification in elections and vote out people and parties who are threats to our democratic institutions.

A concerned citizen