Every circle of Anjaw dist now has 4G network

Editor,

We, the people of Brailiang village in Anjaw district, would like to thank Science & Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul for making our dream of getting Airtel 4G network a reality. With this milestone, every circle of Anjaw district now has mobile network access, ushering in a new era of connectivity for our people. Also, the remotest Goiliang circle has been registered under ‘digital India’, which is the dream project of our prime minister.

We, the denizens of Anjaw, are very lucky to have a leader like Dasanglu Pul. After the death of her husband, former chief minister Kalikho Pul, she was elected in the 2016 by-election with a landslide victory against Lupalum Kri. And in 2024 general assembly election, she was elected unopposed from the Hayuliang assembly constituency, and with it she had created history in Anjaw politics. She also became the first woman to hold a ministerial post in the state.

Under the leadership of Dasanglu Pul, Dave Valley is continuously moving towards development and now Goiliang circle HQ is completely connected with road, electricity and network connectivity.

We, the denizens of Anjaw, would also like to give special thanks to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his unwavering support for all such developmental work in Anjaw.

Bajongso Appa