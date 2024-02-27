Ering says joined BJP for development

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 26 Feb: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who switched allegiance to the BJP from the Congress recently, said that he has joined the saffron party in support of the “visionary” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Pema Khandu “for all-round development of the frontier state.”

“I have joined the BJP with the motto of taking Arunachal Pradesh to a new height of all-round development,” Ering said during a meeting with BJP Mahila Morcha leaders and workers at the party’s mandal office here on Monday.

Stating that he is not demanding a party ticket to contest the coming election, Ering said that “the party high command will choose the right and deserving candidate for it.”

“I am confident that the BJP high command will select the most fit and deserving one, having a winning prospect, as the candidate for contesting the forthcoming election,” he said.

Ering urged the party workers to “maintain integrity and work with dedication to ensure the party’s win in the forthcoming election.”

Ruksin mandal BJP president Tadi Jonnom and former Pasighat West MLA Tatung Jamoh expressed confidence in Ering’s leadership.

Ering, a former union minister, had been elected from the Pasighat West constituency on a Congress ticket in 2019.