KVK conducts training, demo progs

KHONSA, 26 Feb: The Tirap KVK conducted a series of ‘training-cum-demonstration programmes’ on agriculturally important microorganisms, with support from Mau (UP)-based National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms, at Naitong, Chomoithung, Turret, Khela and Natun Kheti villages from 18 to 25 February.

During the programmes, agronomy expert Arvind Pratap elaborated the role of different microorganisms in soil fertility as well as ecology. “Microbes are an integral part of soil and contribute to soil and plant health,” he said.

“Microorganisms have the ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen, solubilize and mobilize phosphorus, and produce antibiotics and disease suppressing molecules,” he added, and informed that “farmers can enhance 20-30 percent crop productivity by using biofertilizers.”

Training co-coordinator Dr Abhimanyu Chaturvedi spoke on the use of biopesticides in horticultural crops. He demonstrated application of tricoderma biopesticide to control soil-borne diseases in crops, and suggested growing “pulse crops between orchards, as pulse crops fix nitrogen in the soil.”

Kits containing seasonal seeds of okra, bitter gourd, pumpkin, long bean, and bottle gourd, besides small farm tools like spade, etc, were distributed to the participants during the course of the programmes.