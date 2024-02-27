MLA distributes yarn to weavers

PASIGHAT, 26 Feb: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong on Monday distributed free yarn under the Chief Minister’s Indigenous Textiles Promotion Scheme to around 200 weavers at Mirku village in East Siang district.

Moyong informed that around 500 weavers in the district will benefit from the scheme, being implemented by the textile & handicrafts department.

Highlighting the aims and objectives of the scheme, the MLA said that the scheme would improve the economic condition of the local weavers, “giving a boost to the ‘vocal for local’ initiative.” (DIPRO)