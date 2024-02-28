Legal awareness prog on women’s right

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: A one-day legal awareness programme on women’s rights, themed “know your rights and fight your rights” was organized by the Kuj Leporiang Den Ajin (a primary level federation (PLF) under ArSRLM), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, APSCW vice chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad briefed about the importance of girl education in the society. She also encouraged the participants to take steps for prevention of drug abuse, give importance to local products and become self-reliant.

APSCW member Ngurang Nama highlighted the function of women commission and the importance of marriage registration.

The resource person of the programme and Sagalee ICDS project supervisor Punyo Saikia spoke on the government schemes and facilities especially, for women and girl child.

Another resource person Nabam Tatum Hina, an advocate of Guwahati High Court, Itanagar permanent bench, elaborated on legal rights and customary laws for women and girl child of the state.

Over a hundred and fifty persons including women, girls, gaon burahs, gaon buris and government officials attended the programme.