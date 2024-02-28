UIDAI-RO conducts state-level workshop on Aadhaar usage

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)’s Regional Office in Guwahati organized a state-level workshop on “Deriving Maximum-Impact out of Aadhaar” here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, UIDAI-RO deputy director general Cmde Dhiraj Sareen highlighted the significance and implications of Aadhaar as a tool for empowerment and a “symbol of inclusivity.”

Stating that Aadhaar aims to provide every individual with a unique, verifiable identity, he assured UIDAI’s continuous support for improving ‘ease of living’ in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the participants, commissioner of economics and statistics, GoAP, Ankur Garg highlighted the role of Aadhaar in delivering the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes to genuine and intended beneficiaries. He urged the participants to explore ways to improve ease of living and simplifying lives of people.

UIDAI head office deputy director general Amod Kumar emphasized on use of Aadhaar in social welfare schemes to bring transparency in the existing system. Kumar advocated that benefits of the state government shall be provided to the beneficiaries through Aadhaar enabled payment system for last mile delivery.

UIDAI-RO director Col. Abhishek Koushik commended the initiatives taken by the nodal department (directorate of economics & statistics) in achieving an upward trend in Aadhaar saturation and also highlighted key areas to be addressed for achieving greater saturation.

Economics and statistics director Bebing Megu highlighted the Aadhaar enrolment activities of Arunachal.

Officials from UIDAI head office, DBT Mission and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) also made detailed presentations on delivery of subsidies/benefits under Section-7 of Aadhaar Act 2016, using DBT and Aadhaar enabled payment systems.