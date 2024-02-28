Shops near schools raided, tobacco products seized

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: The flying squad of the district tobacco control cell, ICR during a raid seized a huge quantity of cigarettes and other tobacco products along with alcohol sold illegally from different shops situated near 100 mtr radius of the schools here, particularly P-Sector on Tuesday.

All the shop owners violating COTPA section 6 (a)&(b) were fined Rs. 200 each.

They were warned not to sell any type of tobacco products near educational institutions and to abide by the laws under COTPA to help the youths to live a tobacco free life and to maintain a tobacco free environment.

Later, all the seized tobacco products and alcohol were burnt and disposed of in the premises of the EAC office here. (DIPRO)