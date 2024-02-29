Door-to-door legal awareness prog benefits citizens

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the law students of Lekhi-based Arunachal Law Academy (ALA) conducted a door-to-door legal awareness programme on Wednesday.

During the programme, six legal awareness teams consisting of legal aid functionaries of APSLSA and law students of ALA covered various areas of Emchi, Gumto, Lekhi, Midpu, Mani, Sopo and Chiputa, benefitting a total of 200 citizens.

The awareness topics were Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, Legal Aid Clinic, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, 2012, Lok Adalat, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Para Legal Volunteers Scheme, 2009, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Act, 1988 and about free legal aid and services entitled under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987.