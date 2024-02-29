GBPNIHE-NERC conducts awareness prog on climate change

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The North East Regional Centre (NERC) of G. B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE-NERC) organized an awareness programme titled “Weathering the storm: Understanding the link between climate change and extreme events” at the Vivekananda Central School (VCS) in Vivek Vihar here on Wednesday.

The programme is a part of the pilot project “Fostering Climate Smart Communities in the Indian Himalayan Region” and it aims to educate students about the causes and impacts of climate change, emphasizing the region’s vulnerabilities, the institute said in a release, adding that the programme saw the participation of 165 attendees.

Addressing the participants, GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist-C Tridipa Biswas stressed on the pivotal role that the students can play in fostering resilience within their communities. She underscored the socio-economic impacts of climate change and discussed adaptive strategies, crucial for building resilience.

GBPNIHE-NERC JPF Surendra K. Varma highlighted the connections between extreme events and climate change from northeastern perspective while, VCS principal Raj Mohan emphasized the importance of taking immediate action to address climate change.

GBPNIHE-NERC JPF Sahityesh Chandra emphasized on the importance of education and community involvement in building a resilient future against climate change threats, the release said.