Training in mushroom production technology concludes

PASIGHAT, Feb 28: Twenty farmers from various villages of East Siang district completed a three-day training programme on ‘Mushroom Production Technology’ for Northeast hill-region farmers at the ICAR-directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

East Siang district horticulture officer A.R Ering informed that the training was conducted in co-ordination with the East Siang horticulture department.

The participants were trained in spawn production technology, cultivation of oyster, milky, button and shiitake mushroom and its post-harvest handling and value addition technologies, Ering added. (DIPRO)