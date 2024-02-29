Planning deptt. and APSAC conduct workshop on satellite monitoring add-on module phase-II

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: A one-day workshop-cum-training on Add-on Module Phase-II on satellite-based monitoring and geo-tagging of development projects of Arunachal Pradesh, was held at D.K convention centre here on Wednesday.

Jointly organized by the dept. of planning and investment and Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC), the hands-on interactive training was attended by various HoDs and field officers from departments covering Capital complex and Papum pare district. It was conducted to introduce the new features developed under the application which are development of analytics dashboard, development of line geotagging and polygon geotagging features, development of notification alert messaging module, updates in web portal such as project duration, beneficiary department etc. and development of a similar application in an IOS device.

The program was chaired by ICLS, special secretary (monitoring and evaluation), department of planning and investment Anu Singh, who emphasized on the importance of monitoring in the field of policy decision making and encouraged the participants to use the application in holistic way.

Director (state plan) Pallab Dey and director (monitoring) Mokir Ori in their respective addresses spoke about the objectives and importance of the satellite-based monitoring and geo-tagging system to create one stop solution for effective monitoring and better planning of various developmental projects and activities in the state.

APSAC director Dr. Harekrishna Dutta highlighted the technical aspects and placed forth the new feature developed.

The training was imparted by resource persons technical officer Timothy Nima and technical officer from APSAC Likha Nijir.

Joint director (monitoring) Ponung Boring and APSAC joint director Dr. Liagi Tajo were also present.