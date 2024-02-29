Guv appeals people to participate in democratic process

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Governor K.T Parnaik said that voting is a fundamental right which must be exercised by all responsible citizens.

“It is a way to safeguard people’s rights and freedom by ensuring that everyone has a voice in the political process,” the Governor said after receiving his Elector’s Photo Identity Card from the state election officials here on Wednesday.

The Governor said voting is the cornerstone of democracy and it is essential for ensuring that governments are accountable, responsive and reflective of the will of the people.

“It is a way for citizens to have a say in shaping the laws and regulations that govern society. Moreover, it is a way for people to feel connected to their communities and have a sense of ownership over the decisions that affect their lives,” he added. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)