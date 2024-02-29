NAAC assessment continues at RGU

RONO HILLS, 28 Feb: The 3rd cycle of NAAC assessment at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) continued for the second day on Wednesday. The assessment began on 27 February and will conclude on Thursday.

This is the third occasion that the University is being assessed by the NAAC for its conformance to the standards of quality in terms of its performance in academic and research processes and outcomes.

The first cycle of NAAC assessment was in 2002 and the second cycle was in 2015.

A seven-member NAAC peer team comprising of renowned experts from various fields of academic and administrative excellence and hailing from different parts of the country will assess RGU. Different activities of the NAAC peer team included physical inspection of existing infrastructure, assessment of academic and research related activities and interaction with different sections of the stakeholders of the University.

On the first day of the visit, members of the NAAC peer team held discussions with RGU vice chancellor

prof. Saket Kushwaha and had interactive sessions with other statutory officers, deans, directors and heads of departments, faculty members and research scholars.

Teaching-learning process, research, innovation and extension services remained the focus of assessment on the first day. A detailed meeting at the Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) of RGU was also held.

On the second day, the NAAC peer team visited the Atal Incubation Centre, research units, library, major laboratories, computer centre, central instrumentation centre, media laboratory and studio, and other facilities including hostels.

They also held interactive sessions with students, alumni, guardians and faculty members. The activities of the second day were mainly centred around student support and progression as well as assessment of infrastructure and learning resources.