‘North meets Northeast’ car rally reaches Vijaynagar

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The ‘North Meets Northeast’ car rally, organized by the International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) under the patronage of the NEC, in collaboration with the state’s youth affairs directorate, reached Vijaynagar in Changlang district.

“Upon reaching Vijaynagar, the team was accorded a warm reception at Maj Gaon village. The members of the rally distributed clothes, stationery items and books to Gaon Buras for onward distribution to their villages,” said a release.

Earlier, urban development minister Kamlung Mossang flagged off the rally from Miao to Vijaynagar on 27 Feb.

The participants from five states – Nagaland, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh – started their journey from Itanagar on 19 February.

“The aim of the car rally was to map connectivity, promote

adventure tourism and exchange cultures,” said IFCRA president Pem Sonam.