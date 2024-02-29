JNC conducts scientific model competition to mark National Science Day

PASIGHAT, 28 Feb: Zoology department of J.N. College in East Siang district in collaboration with JNC’s IQAC organized a scientific model competition on the theme ‘Indigenous technologies for Viksit Bharat’ on the occasion of National Science Day-2024 on Wednesday.

The first prize was won by a scientific model ‘hydraulic husking pedal techniques,’ presented by Jerpe Ngulom, Liter Nyodu & Tama.

Model ‘significance of earthen pot’ presented by Subu Monju, Rosemary Panggeng, Tenzin & Ringki Wangsu, stood 3rd.

Third prize was won by model ‘terrace cultivation: a sustainable agriculture’ which was presented by Sang Pema, Inu Panggeng, Tsomo Khampa, Ngenem Ngemu and Mibi Hui.

A total of 21 groups exhibited their scientific models.

IQAC coordinator Dr. D. P. Panda, JNC Science Club president H. Loyi and K.Taro were the judges of the model competition.