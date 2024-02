TEZU, 28 Feb: The three days integrated communication & outreach programme through “Photo Exhibition” on nine years of “Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan and SVEEP,” organized by Central Bureau of Communication (CBC)’s field office here, concluded on Wednesday at Amik Ringya Hall with prize distribution ceremony to the winners of various competitions.

The programme was inaugurated by deputy commissioner Sushbhat Surabh on 26 February in presence of 25th Bn ITBP commandant Deonath Ray.