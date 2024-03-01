SDP on natural, cultural guiding

TAMEN, 29 Feb: A skill development programme (SDP) titled ‘Nature and cultural guide’ for the youths, women and experts of Kamporijo circle was conducted here in Kamle district on Thursday by the tourism department, in collaboration with the Kamle planning department, with funding from the MLALAD fund.

Owing to the improvement in road connectivity in the district, tourist inflow has increased tremendously. Tamen and Boasimla areas have huge potential to be developed as adventure destinations, owing to their geographical features and proximity to Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, which is only an hour’s drive away.

Sessions on tourism in Arunachal, career opportunities in tourism, duties and responsibilities of guides, the skills required by guides, the role of guides in promoting tourism, etc, were held by senior tour operator Yomjum Yomgam and Dogin Guiddi, one of the few female guides in the state.

An interactive session on ‘Prospect of tourism in Kamle’ was conducted by bird expert and senior tour operator Koj Mama, who apprised the participants of the district’s products to be developed and promoted.

District Tourism Officer Duyir Buni Yedi highlighted the tourism department’s schemes, and encouraged the youths to explore opportunities in tourism.

It was later decided to form a tourism club to organise cleanliness drives and bird walks in the areas. (DIPRO)