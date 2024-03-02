APSCPCR team visits Anjaw

HAWAI, 1 Mar: A three-member team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), along with staffers of the DCPU, the DLSA and the WCD department, visited Chambab village and the Govt Upper Primary School in Manchal circle of Anjaw district, in connection with POCSO-related cases, on Friday.

The team, compromising Ngurang Achung, Niri Chongrowju and Honluk Lukham, interacted with the members of the public, the school management committee, teachers, panchayat leaders, gaon burahs, POCSO victims and their parents there.

During a meeting at the circuit house here, Chongrowju presented a brief on the juvenile justice system, while Achung spoke on the POSCO Act. Officials from the district administration, the DCPU, and the Juvenile Justice Board, besides police personnel, PRI members, GBs, and representatives of NGOs and the Child Welfare Committee, among others, attended the meeting.

Later, the team, along with Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang and other officials, inspected the Hawai-based juvenile home.

The DC highlighted the shortage of staff at the juvenile home, and requested the commission’s members to look into it. He also stressed on organising an awareness campaign on child rights across the district. (DIPRO)