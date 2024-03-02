My music about sharing positive ideas, says indie artiste Taba Chake

NEW DELHI, 1 Mar: Taba Chake, a multilingual independent (indie) artiste from Arunachal Pradesh, says that his music is all about giving hope to people.

The musician, who is in his early 30s, credited his native state for inspiring his work.

“Most of the inspiration for my music comes from my home state, Arunachal Pradesh. It’s also the greenery and mountains. I write about sharing positive ideas, giving hope to people,” Chake told PTI in an interview.

The singer-songwriter is best known for his 2019 album Bombay Dreams, a 10-track set with songs in English, Hindi and Nyishi languages.

According to Chake’s official YouTube page, the album has stacked up over 25 million streams on music streaming app Spotify alone, and over 30 million across other platforms.

Chake, who recently performed at the Vh1 Supersonic Music Festival in Pune (Maharashtra), said that the emergence of social media platforms has made it relatively easier for artistes across regions and genres to share their music.

“The world has become so transparent. Yes, social media has given a platform to everyone in the world, but if you have something to show to the people and you are not putting it out, then people won’t know about you,” he added.

It doesn’t matter if one is an independent artiste or a commercial artiste, said the Mumbai-based musician.

“You have to put in good work and promote it in a good way. I know independent artists who promote (their music) in a different way… The main purpose is that if you have a good song or project, then it will definitely go places,” he said.

Chake, also a guitarist, emphasised that one can’t come up with great work if they are stuck in a comfort zone.

“You can’t be writing great songs living in the comfort of an AC and everything. There has to be some struggle, genuineness or rawness to write a good song. It (my music) comes from my journey, what all phases I went through in my life. I have been to many places to reach here,” he added.

Chake said also that he loves listening to all kinds of music.

“I grew up listening to Bollywood pop, Bollywood old school, and then, soft rock, metal rock, jazz… I played jazz for two years.

“I love listening to all genres from all over the world. It doesn’t have to be English or Hindi (music). I also listen to music from Indonesia, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore and Japan… That’s why I write in different languages,” he added. (PTI)