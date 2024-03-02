Rajendra Goyal takes charge as NHPC MD

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: NHPC Director (Finance) Rajendra Prasad Goyal has taken over the additional charge of the post of chairman and managing director (MD) of the NHPC Limited.

Goyal joined the NHPC in November 1988 as a finance professional, and he has risen up the professional ladder by virtue of utmost sense of responsibility, ethics and dedication to the company, the NHPC stated in a release.

“Goyal’s leadership qualities, ability for hard work, conceptual clarity and professionalism are excellent. He has proved himself as an outstanding finance professional and has made his mark in the sustained progress of the NHPC. The NHPC will be greatly benefitted by Goyal’s vast and varied experience,” it said.